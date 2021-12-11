HSBC (LON:HSBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 480 ($6.37) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 390 ($5.17).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.49) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 484 ($6.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 438.65 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.32. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The firm has a market cap of £89.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

