Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $28.89. Hudson Global shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 5,447 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

