Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

