Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,000. Orange County Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $632,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBT. TheStreet upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.