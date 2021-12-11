Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 901,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 81,596 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 69,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.5% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 332,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

