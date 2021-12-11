Huobi BTC Price Reaches $48,471.15 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $7.66 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $48,471.15 or 0.99975303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.10 or 0.08300005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.67 or 1.00298136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

