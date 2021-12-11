HYCON (HYC) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $537,475.82 and $58,421.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002372 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00065890 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.