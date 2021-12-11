HyperCash Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 17% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and $3.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,130.29 or 0.99101869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00288183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.72 or 0.00396818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00158873 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

