Ibstock (LON:IBST) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 232 ($3.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 228 ($3.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.83 ($3.26).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.52.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

