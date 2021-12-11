Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$2.61 during trading on Friday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

