IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $99.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,289. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.