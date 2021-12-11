Ignition Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 375.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Ignition has a market cap of $54,161.71 and $2,036.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,709.91 or 0.98935976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.58 or 0.00770979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,500,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,997 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

