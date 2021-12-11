iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia reported sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. 554,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,813 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $7,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $4,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.