Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

