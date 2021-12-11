Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.97 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.10 and a 200-day moving average of $437.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

