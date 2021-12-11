Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 133.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 66.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

