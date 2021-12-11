Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.90.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

