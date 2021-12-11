Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.
Shares of IMO opened at C$44.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.90.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
