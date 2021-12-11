Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $97.03 million and $4.59 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

