Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 2,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

