Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

