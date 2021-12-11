Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.