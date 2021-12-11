Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 2,501 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

