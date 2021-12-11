Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $812,092.35 and $7,986.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars.

