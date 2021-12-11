Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Inhibrx stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

