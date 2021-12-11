Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 460.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 73.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 124.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of BDEC opened at $34.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

