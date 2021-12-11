Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of -120.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

