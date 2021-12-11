Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 25,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

