Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $19,297,500.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $19,297,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.