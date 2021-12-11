Insider Buying: Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Acquires A$65,500.00 in Stock

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$65,500.00 ($46,126.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This is a positive change from Oceania Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Oceania Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various retirement village and aged care centers in New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, dementia, respite, and palliative and end of life care centers; and boutique villages.

