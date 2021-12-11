Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO Purchases $528,923.92 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSHA opened at $13.58 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

