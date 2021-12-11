Insider Buying: Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96.

XLO opened at $10.25 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLO shares. Cowen started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.