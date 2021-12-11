Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $18,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ABNB stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

