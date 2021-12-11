Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE APO opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

