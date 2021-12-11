Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

