Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

