Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $932,239.20 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

