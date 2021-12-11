Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $932,239.20 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
