Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Sells 686 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $20,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $244.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.