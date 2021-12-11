Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Elaine Guidroz sold 750 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $6,937.50.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 226,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

