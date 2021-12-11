Insider Selling: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells 8,011 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.03 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneSpan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in OneSpan by 179.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in OneSpan by 127.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

