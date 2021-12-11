Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,810 shares in the company, valued at C$397,878.60.

Ignacio Llerena Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00.

PAAS stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.76. 314,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.86. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$27.97 and a one year high of C$50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

