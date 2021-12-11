Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00.

PFSI stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

