Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

