Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

