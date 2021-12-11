Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.