Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $344.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

