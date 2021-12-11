Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 48.8% over the last three years.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

