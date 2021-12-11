Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $801.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.