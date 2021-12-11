Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

