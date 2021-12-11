Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,181 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Triple-S Management worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $848.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

