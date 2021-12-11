Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

