Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.
Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
